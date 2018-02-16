A league of her own

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By NEIL RAMOS

WHILE most of her contemporaries are already mulling retirement, Lourdes “Lou” Duque Baron is as busy as ever juggling numerous pursuits at 71.



To date, she has authored two books (“Scripted In Heaven” and “I Called Myself Cassandra”, both available in National Bookstore) produced and acted in a film (the indie “Butanding”) and recorded several albums (her first, “Feeling Good At Any Age” won Breakthrough Album of the Year at the Los Angeles Music Awards in 2014 – the first Filipina to do so).

One might think she is doing it for the money but, no.

A multi-millionaire based in LA, Lou could actually live the rest of her life lavishly, not having to worry with the hassle that comes with work, but she would have none of it.

Apparently, for Lou, a life bereft of new experiences is a life unlived.

“I never dreamed of becoming a singer, or a book author, but here I am. I guess I’m just someone who keeps reaching new heights,” she said, smiling.

Lou is currently in the country promoting her fifth recording titled “Chameleon.”

“I called it ‘Chameleon’ after the lizard because I could relate to it. As you know, the chameleon could adapt to its surrounding, blend in, and I think I’m like that, ever-changing,” Lou explained.

This is none more obvious in her carrier single “Mindset: War On Poverty,” which she did in collaboration with rappers Loonie, Aklas, and Shanti Dope.

Lou allowed us an impromptu live performance of the song recently at Casino Español de Manila, and suffice it to say, the song is catchy.

An interesting slice of danceable pop with just the right amount of rap and hip-hop thrown in for good measure, “Mindset: War On Poverty” is an inspirational song of hope that would have Millennials nodding their heads in approval.

In fact, we told Lou she just might give the likes of Sarah Geronimo and Julie Ann San Jose a run for their money with it.

She gasped in reaction. “Oh no, I’m not competing with anyone. I’m an artist. I record and perform my songs because I want to share my talent to the world. That’s all.”

“Mindset: War On Poverty” is now available at Amazon and other online retailers.

So, what’s next for Lou?

She shared, “I’m planning to stage a major concert here before the year ends. I am also thinking of writing another book, produce a concert featuring an international star and I also want to produce more films.”

Related

comments