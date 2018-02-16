Abu Sayyaf seizes DPWH engineer

By FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD

The military is conducting hot pursuit operations against suspected Abu Sayyaf terrorists who abducted a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineer in Jolo, Sulu on Wednesday.



Joint Task Force Sulu Commander Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, identified the victim as Engr. Enrico Nee of the DPWH-ARMM Sulu 1st District Engineering Office.

Reports said the kidnapping incident took place at about 7:45 a.m., at Kasalamatan Village, Jolo, Sulu.

Sobejana said the victim was forcibly taken at gun point by still undetermined number of men onboard a colored black and red Tamaraw type jeep which has since been recovered by the government forces.

“We already recovered the getaway vehicle and closely tracking the escape route. We will not stop our rescue efforts until all kidnap victims are recovered safely,” he added.

Sobejana expressed belief that the incident may be part of the ASG’s efforts to earn money to sustain terror activities.

“JTF Sulu has alerted all checkpoints to possibly intercept the suspects and safely recover the victim. Massive rescue efforts are also undertaken by the units of JTF Sulu and the Sulu PNP (Philippine National Police (PNP),” Sobejana said.

Sobejana said the involvement of LGUs in their campaign is also needed against all forms of terrorism in the Province of Sulu.

“We are appealing to the public to immediately inform us on any monitored hostile plans of the terrorist group like the ASG so that we can take immediate appropriate action. The public should be aware that security is everybody’s responsibility,” Sobejana said.

“Ang ginagawa po ng JTF Sulu ay para magiging tahimik at progresibo ang Sulu and the main beneficiaries of all our undertaking are none other that the Tausog residents of Sulu,” he added.

