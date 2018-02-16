Bambol to POC: Let’s follow the rule of law

By Nick Giongco

Philcycling chief Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino yesterday urged the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) to proceed with the court-ordered elections on Feb. 23, stressing that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) letter to the POC called for that.



“That was a generic term,” said Tolentino during the formal presentation of Rex Luis Krog, the current toast of Philippine cycling after his recent silver medal performance in road race event of the Asian Cycling Championship in Myanmar.

The IOC had informed the IOC last week that it call for an Exraordinary General Assembly to resolve the leadership issue hounding the POC the last year.

Tolentino said what the IOC meant was for the POC to go on with the elections next week.

The POC has set an GA on Monday and the agenda is to vote whether boxing chief Ricky Vargascan challenge incumbent president Jose ‘Peping’ Cojuangco after being disqualified in Nv. 2016 owing to a technicality.

Tolentino himself is in the running for the position of chairman and the Cavite congressman from Tagaytay insists that the POC has no other option but to “follow the rule of law.”

But Prospeo Pichay, director of the POC and a member of the board of directors, swears the IOC was clear in saying that the matter be resolved by the GA and that calling for an election was never mentioned.

