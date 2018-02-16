New Star Music artists introduce fresh tunes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ABS-CBN’s record label Star Music reveals the fresh music offerings of its new artists – fast-rising Agsunta band, actor JC Santos, acoustic singer Migz Haleco, singing duo Miko and Gab, and Filipino-Japanese artist Natsumi Saito.



Agsunta, the band that made waves among Filipino millennials online, finally introduced its own music through the titled debut album with acoustic and soft melodic rock tunes led by its carrier single “Di Ba Halata.”

Composed of Jireh Singson, Mikel Arevalo, Josh Planas, and Stephen Arevalo, the group has several viral videos on YouTube and Facebook, particularly from the Agsunta Song Request webisodes featuring unique OPM versions.

“’Til I Met You” actor JC, who just signed a recording deal with Star Music, also released his first single “Pwede Naman,” composed by Gabriel Tagadtad and produced by Kiko Salazar.

JC will launch his self-titled debut album on Feb. 18 (Sunday) at Robinsons Place Manila.

Miko Juarez and Gabriel Umali or more popularly known as Miko and Gab, are the voices behind the single “Hugot.”

The two met as contestants in the show “Pinoy Boyband Superstar” in 2016.

Also promoting his latest single under Star Music is acoustic bae Migz who officially launched the track “’Pag Ika’y Nagmahal” two weeks ago.

The young lad who was formerly part of the duo Migz and Maya, was the interpreter of “Bes,” one of the song finalists in Himig Handog 2017. He is currently part of “ASAP’s” Jambayan.

“The Voice Kids” season 1 contestant Natsumi of Camp Kawayan, meanwhile, launched her self-titled debut album comprised of six tracks. Her carrier single, “Para Lang Sa’yo,” came out in October.

According to the young singer’s official Facebook page, her “Natsumi” album will also be available in Japan very soon.

For more details on these new artists and their music, visit starmusic.ph, like Star Music on facebook.com/starmusicph.

Related

comments