Saving Boracay

By Johnny Dayang

THE blunt statement of President Rodrigo Duterte comparing Boracay to a cesspool was not just a wake-up call; in profound terms, it underscored the fact that for decades now, despite its world-class appellation, the island paradise has been wantonly and mindlessly destroyed with very little reconstructive intervention.



The need to regain Boracay’s pristine waters and beautiful white sand beaches is an advocacy the local government units have conveniently overlooked and failed to address. More than ever, the urgency to protect what is left of its original landscape can only be remedied by drastic measures.

A recent survey of businesses operating in the island show that around 293 establishments have violated environmental laws, 51 of which now face immediate closure for failure to build sewage treatment facilities, according to DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu.

To address Boracay’s pressing issues, it is strongly suggested that a summit among its stakeholders be held, but led by non-partisan sectors that have more objective and impartial view of the problems that threaten the tourism industry in the area.

Saving Boracay is not just a local concern; its implications and ramifications in the national tourism landscape is magnified by the many global praises the island has received as an iconic destination.

Certainly, media involvement in the proposed summit is vital if only for its outreach, aside from profound insights into the issues and problems involved.

Since Boracay is in Aklan, it is just logical to tap the Aklan Press Club which, through the years, has actively and consistently pursued the advocacy of protecting the island from incursions and bureaucratic oversights, while encouraging token initiatives by persons and agencies mandated to protect and defend nature from ruin.

Involving media in the summit as a focal group has many ramifications. Among others, it assures the event a wide latitude of coverage and far-reaching exposure. It also ensures transparency and will likely attract the interest and participation of pro-environment groups and institutions, that can help in addressing concerns and problems requiring prompt action and resolution.

Moreover, interactions with other regions through much wider media outreach and penetration will also help stress the urgency of remedial and rehabilitative initiatives that cannot be achieved with dispatch if only a few sectors are involved.

Direct media involvement in the summit, will likewise help ensure that discussions about Boracay’s plight will be non-political, constructive and non-recriminatory.

