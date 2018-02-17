3 sex traffickers nabbed, 9 women rescued

By Aaron Recuenco

Police have rescued nine women who were transported from Davao City to work as sex workers in Santiago City in Isabela.



Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, director of the Cagayan Valley Regional Police, said the operation also resulted in the arrest of three people tagged as the women’s recruiters.

He identified them as Alfredo Placa, 44; Janeth Suazo, 38; and, Enriqueta Mendoza, 50.

“This is a result of the coordination between the Davao City Police and Santiago City Police about a case of human trafficking,” said Espino, adding the operation was carried out late Wednesday evening.

Espino said the operation was based on the complaints of the parents of the victims who told them how Placa forcibly transported their daughters to Santiago City.

The victims, it was learned, were mostly minors.

The operatives also confiscated illegal drugs from the suspects, said Espino.

Appropriate criminal charges are now being readied against them.

