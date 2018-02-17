Ateneo eyes 2nd win against UE

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – Ateneo vs UE (Men’s)

10 a.m. – FEU vs UP (Men’s)

2 p.m. – Ateneo vs UE (Women’s)

4 p.m. – FEU vs UP (Women’s)

Ateneo is looking for a start of a good run when it battles University of the East while Far Eastern University and University of the Philippines squares off today in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Lady Eagles and the Lady Warriors clash at 2 p.m. while FEU and UP tangle at 4 p.m. with both teams out to rebound from stinging defeats the last time.

Like Ateneo, both FEU and UP are toting similar 1-2 records, thus making their game more interesting.

Coming off a morale-boosting win over University of Santo Tomas, Ateneo should be heavily favored over UE which has yet to win in three games.

The Lady Maroons absorbed their second straight defeat following a stunning 25-9, 27-25, 25-20 loss to the Adamson Lady Falcons last Wednesday.

UP rookie coach Godfrey Okumu believes the only remedy to stop their slide is for them to have a solid start,

“If you start well, you play well all through,” said Okumu.

Skipper Diana Carlos and Isa Molde are expected to lead UP once again, although they needed to double their efforts against a dangerous FEU side.

FEU, on the other hand, hopes to avoid the mistakes it made in a gripping five-set loss to defending champion La Salle the last time.

“Yun talaga ang problema namin, ang mindset at decision-making ng mga setters. Kailangang maging consistent sila sa mga binibigay nilang set,” said FEU mentor George Pascua.

