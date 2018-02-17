Janella reveals how much she loves Elmo

By Robert R. Requintina

IF she would rate her relationship with Elmo Magalona, Kapamilya star Janella Salvador said that she would rate it an 11 on a scale of 1 to 10.



“Oh, my gosh! This is hard! The mere fact that you’re the only person or guy I ever had this bond with says a lot,” said Salvador, during the “2 Be Honest” portion on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

When asked by Abunda where was it in the context of love, from scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest, Salvador laughed and said: “11! Joke! I’m not afraid to spread love!”

Magalona replied: “Honestly, even if she said 1, or 2 or 3, I only need to hear that.”

The teen stars appeared on the late night show to promote their movie “My Fairy Tail Love Story” which opened on Valentine’s Day.

Salvador also thanked Magalona for his concern when she got sick.

“To see her in person to be like that is really hard for me,” said Magalona.

Salvador said: “I really appreciated it because s’ya mismo ang nagre-remind sa akin na magtake ng medicine even if it tasted so bad.”

Magalona and Salvador also recalled how they started calling each other the terms of endearment “Kitty” and “Meow.”

“It started a long time ago. I knew that she was into cats. So while we were talking to each other, I was texting her. I just blurted it out, I called her Kitty,” Magalona said.

Salvador said: “Sabi ko, ‘bakit Kitty? ‘Cause sabi nya I like cats daw. Nag-isip ako ng name. Sakto naisip ko Meow.

Kasi El-Meow!”

Despite being close to each other, the teen stars said thay are still friends.

Magalona, son of King of Filipino Rap Francis Magalona, has earlier said that he is not rushing Salvador.

Last Monday night, Magalona surprised Salvador with a bouquet of red roses as an advance Valentine gift which he gave during the premiere of their movie.

