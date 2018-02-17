Leni assured of place in transition gov’t

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Duly elected officials, particularly Vice President Leni G. Robredo, will have a place in the transition government once the Duterte administration’s bid for a federal form of government succeeds.



Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, in an interview over GMA-7 yesterday morning, said that it is impossible to neglect the OVP in the transitory government since the Vice President is an elected official.

“Ako sa palagay ko, certainly ay mayroon pong magiging role ang kasalukuyang Vice President sapagka’t hindi naman din puwede na hindi bigyan ng role dahil siya din ay halal ng taong bayan,” Andanar said, following reports that the Office of the Vice President might be abolished once the country shifts to a federal form of government and position of prime minister is created.

Bayan Muna chairman and former party-list Rep. Neri Colmenares had earlier claimed that there was a proposal to abolish the OVP under the draft charter change of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan.

Under the PDP-Laban draft, all constitutional provisions pertaining to the Vice President are repealed, including the assumption of the presidency in the event of the President’s death or removal from office. The Senate President will be the next in line.

PDP-Laban president Senate President Koko Pimentel said they have two versions of the proposed draft Charter where the OVP is abolished and another where the office is retained.

Malacañang had said that the possible abolition of the OVP is “beyond its control” and left the fate of the Vice President on the hands of the Filipino people who will give the green or red light on federalism.

“As you know, it is Congress sitting as a Constituent Assembly that will propose amendments,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. “However, I’m sure, that because any proposed amendment to the Constitution will be subject to ratification by the people that ultimately it is the people who will judge this matter,” he added.

