Martinez’s heart not big enough

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA, With a report from AFP

Up against the best in the world, figure skater Michael Martinez almost wilted under grinding pressure as finished a disappointing 28th in the short program yesterday in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.



Performing to the tune of Emerald Tiger by Vanessa Mae at the Gangneung Ice Arena, the 21-year-old sophomore Olympian beat only two participants in the 30-player competition after posting 55.56 points in the men’s singles skating event.

He earned 26.04 points on technical elements and 29.52 points on presentation.

It was a far cry from his season best of 67.50 points as well as the 74.73-point output of last qualifier Paul Fentz of Germany.

The Muntinlupa native also failed to better his 19th-place finish in the 2014 Sochi Games.

Only 24 out of the 30 skaters move to the free skate program slated today with two-time world champion and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan topping the qualifiers with 111.68 points.

Martinez barely registered above six points on all segments except on his triple lutz and double toeloop combination, which judges giving him 7.3 points.

A last-minute entry to the Games, Martinez qualified only two weeks before the quadrennial event after Sweden refused to use its allocation.

“I was sixth of seven at the qualifying event in Germany so I said to myself, it’s time to pack up my skates, I’m done,’’ he said after his short programme in the men’s singles competition.

