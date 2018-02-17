Measles outbreak declared in ARMM

By Taj Basman

COTABATO CITY – The Department of Health has declared a measles outbreak in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with over 200 suspected measles cases reported, including six measles-related deaths.



ARMM health Secretary Jojo Sinolinding said they have already notified all concerned of the matter.

“May naibigay na na order sa lahat ng hospitals as well as sa lahat ng provincial health offices,” Sinolinding said in a phone interview.

Following the outbreak, Sinolin ding said his office is implementing a massive measles immunization for all children aged 6 months to 5 years to prevent further spread of the disease.

Health experts say Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by the measles virus. Initial signs and symptoms may include fever, often greater than 40 °C (104.0 °F), cough, runny nose, and inflamed eyes.

In the province of Lanao del Sur, six cases have been confirmed by Sinolinding. He said these involve families affected by the siege in Marawi last year.

In a data provided by DoH-ARMM, a total of 213 suspected measles cases have been recorded January this year.

Maguindanao province accounts for most number of the cases at 172.

“Yung mga areas ay hindi mapenetrate because of the war. Ang affected na population na malaki talaga ay Maguindanao, Sulu, and Lanao del Sur – karamihan conflict areas,” he said.

Sinolinding said that the access to vaccines and other immunization programs are difficult for families living inside conflict-torn areas.

