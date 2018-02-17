Quezon City still unbeaten

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Navotas Sports Complex)

7 p.m. – Bulacan vs Caloocan

9 p.m. – Batangas vs Navotas

Quezon City dodged host Parañaque City’s upset bid, 64-54, on Thursday night to seize the solo lead in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Rajah Cup at the Olivarez Sports Center.



Down by as many as 10 points early on and trailing 44-50 at the end of the third period, the visiting Capitals got their groove in time, unloading a decisive 20-4 attack while making life miserable for the Patriots on the other end to complete their stirring fightback.

Former La Salle stalwart Peejay Barua finished with 16 points while Jay Collado and Gian Abrigo combined for 20 points and 33 rebounds as they provided the needed inside presence for Quezon City, which stretched its flawless start to four matches.

Perpetual Help product Gab Dagangon tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds while Jemal Vizcarra added 12 that all went for naught as Parañaque City suffered its second loss after four matches, good for sixth spot overall.

Valenzuela also gained a fair share of the spotlight as the Classic pulled off a come-from-behind 81-77 victory over Imus Bandera in an emotionally-charged encounter earlier.

Former Arellano hotshot Adrian Celada sizzled with a game-high 23 points, including three straight triples that ignited their 17-4 finishing kick, as the Classic still had enough firepower to foil the fast-starting Bandera down the stretch.

More importantly, Valenzuela racked up its third straight victory for a 3-1 mark, tying idle Muntinlupa in the process from third to fourth spots.

Orly Daroya fired away 23 points on top of 12 rebounds in a losing cause for Imus, which suffered its fourth consecutive loss to join fellow struggler Bataan at the cella.

The Bandera, however, could have gotten the job done had they showed enough poise in the crunch. Former pro Rob Sanz scored a jumper that gave them a 73-64 lead but didn’t give his team any favor when he was tossed out for a second unsportsmanlike foul against Classic big man Mac Andaya with less than five minutes left.

Related

comments