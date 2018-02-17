Tri-Archipelagic Senate

By Erik Espina

IN last week’s column, I strongly endorsed three amendments to the Constitution: 1) President/VP term reverted to the tried and tested four years with one re-election; 2) Reinstating the four-year office for LGUs and Congressmen limited to 3 consecutive terms, for a total, similar senators of 12 years; 3) Tri-Archipelagic Senate (Luz-Vi-Minda) of 24, equally divided with eight senators indigenous to each island group.



Senatorial election cycles confined to a specific archipelagic group. However, the office remains national, as the whole country votes to fill the eight slots, purposive of maintaining the communion of the entire nation via the campaign, suffrage and civic involvement thereafter. Returning to the original eight slots, as in the 1935 Constitution, permits the Senate to facilitate a quorum in the conduct of legislative business despite the country and Lower House on electoral mode.

With the revision of the Two-Party System, the North-South Formula for president, VP, and an equivalent senate line-up, is dead. Subjected to the “political winds” and the over-arching popularity-churning power of media camped in Manila. I recall FVR’s watch exchanging with Governor Nur Misuari then advocating for a Regionalized Senate of 72.

Such proposal would reduce the Chamber to glorified senior congressmen gaining mandate in a limited constituency.

While unfortunately increasing budget costs for the taxpayer to maintain a larger Upper House. With my amendment, ARMM governors would gain greater influence over the candidacy and election of Mindanao senators. Meaning there would be more “religious” equality for higher political representation. Twenty-four senators equitably divided by eight, but voted nationally, predicates prospective Visayan or Mindanaoan president/VP as viable. The eight-senatorial grouping, ideally represents and oversees national and archipelagic concerns, including equally facilitating economic, socio-cultural/infra development etc. plans and programs in respective domains.

