2 win P332-M 6/58 jackpot

By Jel Santos

Two lucky bettors won and will share the whopping P331,971,464 jackpot in the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw last Friday.



The bettors who won P165, 985,732 each got the winning combination 15-31-28-25-42-11.

Alexander F. Balutan, PCSO general manager, reminded the winners that they only have a year to claim their prizes.

Unclaimed prizes will be forfeited and placed in the PCSO’s charity fund, Balutan said.

Balutan urged the public to continue patronizing PCSO games to enable the State charity agency to help more poor Filipinos.

