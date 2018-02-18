Big, big events

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Johnny Decena

All roads lead to the San Lazaro Leisure Park and or to their favorite OTB stations to witness two big racing events – the 2018 “Henry Cojuangco Golden Mile Stakes Race” and 2018 Philracom 1st Leg 3YO Local Fillies & Colts Stakes Race.



The entries in the 1st Leg 3YO Local Fillies & Colts Stakes Race with their respective jockeys are Aphrodisiac, Pat Dilema; Probinsyana, M.A. Alvarez; Sotogrande, J.A. Guce; Misha, F.M. Raquel Jr.; Yosemite, J.B. Cordero; The Barrister, E.G. Guerra, and Smell My Tail, J.B. Guce.

The entries in the 2018 Henry Cojuangco Golden Mile Stakes Race and their respective jockeys are Hitting Spree, K.B. Abobo; Atomicseventynine, A.R. Asuncion; Temecula, J.B. Guce; Messi, J.A. Guce; Mystic Award, J.D. Juco; Daiquiri Lass, JP.A. Guce, and Tin Drum, R.G. Fernandez.

Supporting the main event is the Philracom RBHS Class Race with added prizes to the first, second, third, and fourth placers plus P10,000 to the winning owner, sponsored by Philracom.

So there…sa mga di nakadalo sa pakarera kahapon ng Metro Turf, ang WTA ay nagbigay ng P14,420, ang Pick-6 ay P1,248, ang Pick-5 ay P857.80, at ang Pick-4 ay P113.

Nagsipanalo rito from Race 1 to 8, respectively, ay ang Puso Sa Paraiso, Rendezvouus, Jebel Ali, Prettyprettypretty, Kapayapaan, Russian Vodka, Razor Sharp, at Wawrinka or combinations 1,5,6,5,1,5,2,3.

So there…Goodluck and see you guys at our usual Samson’s OTB at St. Joseph and or at Obet dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta, Rizal.

Related

comments