Japanese ace reaches semis

NEW YORK (AFP) – Kei Nishikori edged closer to a first ATP Tour in two years at the New York Open on Friday after coming from behind to defeat Moldova’s Radu Albot and claim a semi-final berth.



The Japanese fifth seed, who is on his way back from a five-month injury layoff, recovered from dropping the opening set to defeat Albot, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, in Long Island.

