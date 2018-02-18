‘Pintakasi’ honors lone WSC winner

The Pintakasi of Champions hosted a formal awarding ceremony for cockfight idol Patrick Antonio for emerging solo champion in the 2018 World Slasher Cup Invitational 9-Cock Derby at the Novotel Manila-Araneta Center on Thursday.



Antonio’s entry Sagupaan B-50 Forten/Hammer PA & Inguel bested nearly 300 local and foreign participants in the event sponsored by B-Meg, Thunderbird, Petron, Excellence Poultry & Livestock Specialists, and supported by Warhawk, and media partner PitGames Media, Inc. and the Journal Group to grab the limelight.

He scored 8.5 points and was declared champion after a gruelling 88-fight Grand Finals that began at 1pm the day before. This marked the second time that Antonio scored a straight eight.

Gracing the ceremony were WSC and Uniprom Inc. officials, as well as the 2017 Binibining Pilipinas Queens.

“This time I was fortunate enough to bag (my) seventh (WSC) championship,” said Antonio.

He also noted improved the matching of the entries.

“Maririnig niyo ang mga usapan ng mga sabungero sa labas, ‘Mas may laban tayo kung sa Araneta tayo pupunta’,” he says.

