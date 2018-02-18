Shin clinches TCC tilt by 1

STA. ROSA, Laguna – Micah Shin watched Miguel Tabuena miss a playoff-clinching birdie putt on the 72nd hole to snare The Country Club Invitational crown on a closing one-under 71 at the TCC course yesterday here.



As expected the final round lived up to the hype as Tabuena rallied from four down to threaten within one with seven holes to go before the lanky Korean-American banged in back-to-back birdies from No. 13 then made gutsy pars in the next three to nail the victory on a five-under 283 total.

Though he bogeyed the final hole when he pulled his approach shot into the greenside bunker, Shin heaved a sigh of relief when the defending champion bungled his birdie putt from pin-length.

With the win, Shin became the first non-Filipino and youngest winner of the event put up by ICTSI president and chairman Ricky Razon in 2003.

It was the third win –worth P1.5 million – for the Korean-American who is now based in Davao City.

He scored a breakthrough win in the CAT Open at Luisita two years ago before pocketing the P9 million prize following a playoff victory in an Asian Tour event at Southwoods last year.

“I’m very happy. I thank God for giving me a chance to win this,” said Shin.

The amiable shotmaker said his third round 67 proved to be the catalyst and his long game in the final round was the neutralizer.

“Actually, I wasn’t putting that well today (yesterday). But I still kept on playing consistently with my driver. That was my plan – to hit my driver steady and keep the ball on the fairway,” added Shin, who also thanked caddie-friend Owen Hong, whom he considers a brother.

Tabuena, who beat three-time champion Juvic Pagunsan to claim his first TCC Invitational title last year, had the chance to close in earlier but flubbed a birdie bid on hole No. 14 from close range.

Tabuena settled for a 70 and a 284 worth P700,000.

“I played well. I knew from the start that if there’s one competitor that would actually challenge me, it would be Micah. He’s a good player and has the experience because he won an Asian Tour event last year,” said Tabuena.

Dutch Guido Van der Valk finished third place at 300 despite 77 worth P450,000 while 2013 champion Frankie Miñoza turned in a 73 to share fourth with 2004 winner Tony Lascuña, who limped with a 75, at 302. Each received P290,000.

