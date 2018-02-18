Teen beauty queen thanks Mayor Binay for helping youth

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

MISS Philippine Youth 2018 Nadine Bornilla paid a courtesy call to Makati Mayor Abigail “Abby” Binay as she thanked her for supporting the youth of the financial district.



Bornilla, 15, presented a plaque of appreciation to Mayor Binay during a visit to the mayor’s office last Monday. The teen beauty queen also met Makati City Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo.

“Thank you so much for everything that you have done for the youth of Makati,” Bornilla said. She was accompanied by her father Dr. Jumel V. Bornilla, Manix Genabe, and other friends from the media.

Mayor Binay smiled and responded: “Kulang pa.”

Sought to give message to Bornilla, Binay said: “I would like to congratulate her for representing the city for this event. Hopefully you will use this opportunity to help other people.”

Bornilla said that she was thrilled to meet Mayor Binay for the first time.

“I feel excited meeting her for the first time. I’ve been a citizen of Makati ever since I was five years old. My parents enrolled me in schools here with teachers who are very, very good,” she said. “When I came here I speak Bicol pa. I didn’t understand Tagalog pa or English.”

Bornilla also asked the people to help the victims of the explosion of Mayon Volcano in Albay in Bicol.

Bornilla has just arrived from Japan where she and other students of Colegio San Agustin in Makati City won bronze in the choir competition in Kobe.

Now in Grade 9, Bornilla said that she wants to take up pre-med in Australia soon. Later, she will pursue medicine in London.

