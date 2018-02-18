Tiger Cubs oust UAAP juniors champs

By Jerome Lagunzad

Game Tuesday

(The Arena, San Juan City)

4 p.m. – NU vs UST

(Stepladder semis, Bullpups with twice-to-beat bonus)

There is more to University of Santo Tomas Tiger Cubs than just reigning league MVP CJ Cansino.

Getting a big lift from Cansino’s reliable backups down the stretch, UST stunned defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman, 81-80, yesterday to sustain its remarkable playoff run in the UAAP juniors basketball tournament at the Blue Eagle gym in Quezon City.



Down by 13 points with less than five minutes left, Rayjhun Baquial, Liam Manabat and Kobe Palencia took turns in delivering the goods in a decisive 15-1 windup as the Tiger Cubs dethroned the Baby Tamaraws in the most stunning way possible.

Suddenly thriving with its back against the wall after winning its third knockout match in a week, UST is hoping it can still pull off some more surprises in the final phase of the stepladder semis against second-ranked and twice-to-beat holder National University on Tuesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Cansino overcame an error-prone performance as he finished with team-highs of 18 points and 16 rebounds on top of five assists.

After RJ Abarrientos drilled in his fifth triple that put the Baby Tams comfortably ahead at 79-66, the Tiger Cubs charged back hard by scoring 14 straight points, capped by Baquial bucket for a one-point advantage with 73 seconds to play.

A split by L-Jay Gonzales ended FEU’s barren spell and tied things up—for the seventh and last time—at 80-apiece, time down to just 31 seconds. UST, however, found a way to get back on top behind Palencia, who sank the first but missed the back-end of his freebies with nine seconds remaining.

