Bedan debater is PH bet to Miss Multinational pageant

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

A varsity debater of San Beda University will represent the Philippines in the 2018 Miss Multinational beauty pageant which will be held in New Delhi, India later this month.



Miss Multinational Philippines 2017 Sophia Senoron will compete for the international crown along with some 50 contestants from Feb. 16-26.

“I want to take this positively. I want to show the Philippines that I’m ready for this. I’m not that little girl anymore. I’m well-rounded now, I feel like I’m complete, I’m confident that I have the best shot that I have in India,” said Senoron when asked how ready she was for the pageant, during send-off held at Full Belly Restaurant in Timog, Quezon City last Thursday.

When asked to expound on the Miss Multinational contest, Senoron said: “Miss Multinational pageant is just like your regular international pageant. There’s swimsuit, national costume, long gown and also a pre-pageant which will determine the semi-finalists. We have lots of activities, we’ll be touring India and I’m excited about that. We will immerse in their culture which is wonderful.”

Senoron graduated with honors in the elementary in the US. In high school, she finished class salutatorian. She is now on third year taking up finance at San Beda University where is also a member of the San Beda Debate Society.

Despite her high grades in San Beda, Senoron has been disqualified to graduate with Latin honors because she stopped for one semester in college to attend to her duties with Miss World Philippines.

But the debater said that she is determined to become a lawyer in the future.

Senoron admitted she is not an ordinary teenager. “I belong to the generation which is more practical. We are in this world that’s fast moving, we become more practical, and as we become more practical, we immerse ourselves in reading, in studying because the world is too harsh if you are not intelligent. I think intelligence is the competition these days. You have to be competent and confident in what you know in order to survive.”

Senoron said she is not spoiled even if she’s an only child.

Senoron stands 5’4 and weighs 109 lbs. Her past-time are reading and debating.

