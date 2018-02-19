Mahiwagang window, imbento ng 10th grade students

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kim Atienza

Some seasons back, we featured on Matanglawin TV 10th grade students from the Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science who impressed us with their innovation of the Multifaceted Window. Such window serves as an emergency exit during fires or other accidents.



The students were inspired by the Kentex Factory Fire in Valenzuela, believed to be the worst case of factory fire in the Philippines. In that factory fire, 72 people died.

The Multifaceted Window presented contains a built-in MQ2 smoke sensor that detects smoke and heat. It then unlocks the window for people to exit safely. The students entered their innovation in the Regional Invention Contest Exhibit where they won third place.

Saludo kami sa inyo, mga MATH-titinik na estudyante ng Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science!

•

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): The actor who voiced Bugs Bunny, Mel Blanc, was actually allergic to carrots.

•

Pearls melt in vinegar.

•

A duck’s quack doesn’t echo, and no one knows why.

•

Ten percent of the Russian government’s income comes from the sale of vodka.

•

Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s 40th monarch since William the Conqueror was crowned.

•

Queen Elizabeth II has had 13 Prime Ministers throughout her reign (Winston Churchill, Anthony Eden, Harold Macmillan, Alec Douglas-Holme, Harold Wilson, Ted Heath, James Callaghan, Margaret Thatcher, John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May).

•

In the UK, Boxing Day (December 24th) was originally celebrated by the servants of noble families. On that day after Christmas, they would “box up” leftovers of their masters as take-home food for themselves.

Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.

Ating tuklasin ang mga bagay-bagay na di niyo pa alam. Walang ’di susuungin, lahat aalamin. Ito po si Kuya Kim, Matanglawin, only here in Tempo.

Related

comments