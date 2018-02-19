‘Quiboloy aide lied about cash in jet’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

HONOLULU (AP) – A woman headed for the Philippines aboard a private jet leaving Honolulu with Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy on board lied about the amount of cash she had when inspectors found $335,000 (about P18 million) in her carry-on bag, prosecutors said.



A US District Court complaint accuses Felina S. Salinas, business manager of Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s Waipahu church location, of bulk cash smuggling, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison and forfeiture of the cash and property.

Salinas was released on $25,000 (about P1.3 million) bond after a court appearance Wednesday. She said her attorney is flying to Hawaii.

US Department of Homeland Security officials said she handed officers inspecting the jet a currency report form that declared she was carrying $40,000 (P2 million) and P1,000. When the officers opened Salinas’ carry-on bag, they found $335,000 and $9,000 (P372,000) in Australian dollars contained in socks, prosecutors said.

Federal law requires travelers to declare currency over $10,000 (P523,000).

Quiboloy is detained and has since taken a commercial flight to the Philippines.

Related

comments