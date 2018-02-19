Sharon and Gabby: Original phenomenal loveteam

By Ruel J. Mendoza

PHENOMENAL ang muling pagtatambal nila Sharon Cuneta at Gabby Concepcion sa bagong McDonald’s TV commercial na nag-viral, nag-trending at napanood ng kanilang mga fans, maging ang mga millennials na hindi naabutan ang loveteam nilang dalawa ay namangha sa lakas ng dating ng #ShaGabLovesMcDo.



Dahil dito ay nagpasalamat si Sharon sa kanyang ex-husband na si Gabby dahil sa muli nilang pagsasama at muling minahal ang kanilang tambalan na ShaGab.

Marami ang nag-throwback sa mga lumang photos nila Sharon at Gabby. Pati na ang mga pelikulang pinagsamahan nila tulad ng “Dear Heart,” “P.S. I Love You,” “My Only Love,” “Dapat Ka Bang Mahalin,” “Sa Hirap at Ginhawa,” “Pati Ba Pintig Ng Puso,” “Bakit Ikaw Pa Rin?” at “Tayong Dalawa” ay pinost sa social media.

Kaya sa IG account ni Mega, heto ang kanyang mensahe kay Gabby:

“So easily fall back into position and do our thing that we – and only we, may I say – can do. We just picked up from where we left off. The power of “US,” Gabby. May God bless our renewed friendship and may we truly learn to forgive as we say we do and keep only all the good that we shared, for the next 100 years. Our baby girl is happy. She is also in disbelief. And also as thankful as I am that apart from all the blessings that God has always showered US two together with, this reconnection with you has been His biggest gift. Thank you to all Gabby-Sharon fans, old and new.

From the bottom of our (blooming daw. Hahaha!) hearts. And yes, hang in there. This MAY just really be ONLY THE BEGINNING.”

May mensahe din si Mega sa mga nakapanood na hindi alam ang kanilang tambalan.

“HELLO, EVERYONE! We are Gabby and Sharon/Sharon and Gabby. Google us if you’re too young to have loved us two forever. Ask your older relatives and friends about us. We might still be just what you all needed, could learn a thing or two from, especially in this day and age. We love you! Kitakits!”

