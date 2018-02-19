Zajid Mangudadatu in PDP Senate slate

House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez has announced the inclusion of Maguindanao Rep. Zajid “Dong” Mangudadatu in the 2019 senatorial slate of the ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan.



Alvarez announced Mangudadatu’s inclusion in the PDP-Laban Senate slate for 2019 during the recent mass oath-taking of new party members in Bacong, Negros Oriental.

Alvarez, secretary general of PDP-Laban, said that Mangudadatu’s inclusion in the ticket is supported by President Duterte, party chairman.

The House Speaker said that aside from Duterte, key party leaders were united in endorsing Mangudadatu, noting the solon’s sincerity and hard work in pursuing peace in the South, particularly the heroic role he played in averting an escalation of violence in the wake of the bloody Mamasapano clash in 2015.

Mangudadatu, vice chairperson of the House Committees on Muslim Affairs and on Mindanao Affairs, accepted his party’s decision.

He thanked Duterte, Alvarez, and Senate President Koko Pimentel for trusting him the role of spearheading the cause for Muslim concerns and Mindanao peace as PDP-Laban senatorial bet.

“I am humbled by the vote of confidence given to me by PDP-Laban, Speaker Alvarez, and President Duterte. I will work hard so that there will be proper representation for Filipino Muslims in the Senate,” he said. (Ellson A. Quismorio)

