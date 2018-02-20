Alab 5 nails 8th straight ABL victory

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Game on March 4

(MABA Stadium, Kuala Lumpur)

2:30 p.m. – Malaysia vs Alab Pilipinas

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas became the second team to secure a playoff berth in the ASEAN Basketball League after downing lowly Formosa Dreamers, 117-93, Sunday night at the City of Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.



World imports Justin Browlee and Renaldo Balkman continued their splendid play since arriving in early-January as Alab kept its foot on the gas pedal and streaked to its eighth consecutive victory and an 11-4 record.

Brownlee finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks while Balkman produced 21 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for Alab, which kept pressure on second-running Chong Son Kung Fu, which holds a 9-3 record.

The top six teams after the elimination round qualify for the playoffs, with the two best records earning outright berths to the semifinals.

Lawrence Domingo had 16 points and seven rebounds, reigning Local Most Valuable Player Ray Parks Jr. added 15 points and Oping Sumalinog and Dondon Hontiveros added 11 points apiece to help Alab finish February with a perfect 4-0 record.

Alab won’t be seeing action until March 4 when it travels to Kuala Lumpur to face the Westports Malaysia Dragons.

The final month of the elimination round will also see Alab face Chong Son on March 11 in Nanhai, China, Saigon Heat on March 14 reportedly in Davao City, and a pair of home games against Indonesia’s CLS Knights on March 18 and 25.

Cameroon Forte finished with 29 points and 21 rebounds but Formosa fell to a league-worst 1-14 record.

Related

comments