Concert tickets ni Morissette, mas mahal kesa kay Sarah G.

By Robert R. Requintina

Kapamilya singer Morissette has said that she has no idea why ticket prices to her upcoming concert are higher than those of Sarah Geronimo’s.



“I don’t know with the producers. It’s not my job to do the ticket prices. Wala po akong sey dun,” said a smiling Morissette, when asked about it, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

Morissette, 21, is set to stage her concert “Morrisette is Made” at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday, February 20.

During her appearance in the late-night show, Morissette recalled those days when she thought she couldn’t sing anymore because of a tumor.

“There was a time when I was 11 years old. We found out that I had a tumor. And we didn’t know if it was because of my singing or if it was hereditary. Kasi I had it before; “During that time, tumubo lang sya akala namin cyst. As we had several check-ups, we thought it was a tumor. It wasn’t malignant. But we were advised to have it taken out kasi baka mag-worse, what could develop with it,” said Morissette.

She also talked about nodules, a swelling in her body “So nagpa-opera po ako nung mga 11. A person can get nodules kapag naabusado ang boses.”

