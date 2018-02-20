‘Expulsion of 8 law students in hazing was right decision’

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Malacañang yesterday hailed the expulsion of eight University of Santo Tomas law students tagged in the death of freshman Horacio “Atio” Castillo III during the initiation rites of the Aegis Juris fraternity last year.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said UST made the right decision in kicking out the students.

He said the move proves that campuses do not condone violence. “We think it’s the right step forward. Expelling them sends the message that our schools will not tolerate violence on our campuses, although that’s only the beginning,” Roque said.

However, Roque said that expulsion is not enough as the students may be held responsible for violating the country’s Anti-Hazing Law. “There will have to be criminal prosecutions regarding the violation of the Anti-Hazing Law.”

UST announced its decision to expel the students last Sunday.

Malacañang condemned the death of Castillo whose body was found by his parents in a morgue in Manila after attending the initiation last September.

Castillo was declared dead when he was taken to the Chinese General Hospital in Sampaloc, Manila after the initiation last September.

Fraternity member John Paul Solano, who brought Castillo to the hospital, denied that he took part in the hazing and claimed that he tried to revive the 22-year-old freshman.

