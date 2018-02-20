Killer of Cainta deputy chief falls

By MARTIN SADONGDONG

The primary suspect to the killing of the deputy chief of police in Cainta, Rizal was finally arrested yesterday after a week of hiding in Taguig City.



A report reaching National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde said Ruben Paglinawan alias Ruben Tae and Robin Gomez, 38, of Block 3, Lakas Bisig, West Bank Road, Brgy. San Andres, Cainta, was arrested by Central Signal Police Community Precinct (PCP-4) in Taguig City.

Paglinawan was arrested by responding policemen around 5:20 a.m. in Barangay Central Signal after some concerned citizens complained that he was causing a “commotion” while armed with a knife.

When Paglinawan was arrested after yielding a 28-inch knife, police found out during questioning that he was the same man connected to the killing of Senior Inspector Jimmy Senosin, the deputy chief of police of Cainta, Rizal.

Last February 12, Senosin responded to a call made by a resident in Barangay San Andres, Cainta that Paglinawan and another cohort, Hermogenes Lachica alias Ekis, were roaming the area armed with a caliber .45 pistol and sub-machine gun. Both are notorious holduppers and drug dealers.

Paglinawan and Lachica exchanged fires with the team of Senosin where the deputy chief was hit in the head, killing him while undergoing treatment at the Pasig City General Hospital.

Paglinawan managed to escape until his arrest yesterday. He said he sustained a gunshot wound at the back of his body after he was hit by one of Senosin’s men while trying to escape.

Lachica earlier surrendered to the Crime Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City last February 17 to clear his name.

He claimed he was not involved in the shooting incident, adding that a certain police officer with surname “Bolao” was the one who tagged him in the crime.

The Cainta Police have already made coordination with the PNP-CIDG and Taguig City Police for further investigation.

Paglinawan was brought to the Taguig City Police while Lachica remains under the custody of the PNP-CIDG.

