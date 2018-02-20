Maryo J. retrospective

By ROnald Contantino

FINE FILMS – The late director Maryo J. de los Reyes had so many fine films that choosing 10 for a retrospective is a tough task.



With the help of other movie writers, these 10 films were named for that restrospective…should one be mounted.

His directorial debut, “High School Circa ’65,” starring Eddie Rodriguez, Charo Santos, and teen stars led by Roderick Paulate.

Of course, “Magnifico,” topbilled by Jiro Manio and which won awards abroad. It’s the story of an ill-fated boy who brings happiness and inspiration to a town.

“Naglalayag,” starring Nora Aunor and Yul Servo, the story of a judge who fell in love with a taxi driver.

“Tagos ng Dugo,” where Vilma Santos played a disturbed woman, especially when her menstruation comes.

“Sa Ngalan ng Pag-Ibig,”, topbilled by Lorna Tolentino, love drama with a Alfred Hitchcock touch.

“Gabun,” family drama starring Charito Solis, Liza Lorena, Michael Sandico, and Lloyd Samartino.

“Kaya Kong Abutin ang Langit,” with Maricel Soriano as the ambitious slum girl.

“Annie Batungbacal,” delightful musical with Nora Aunor as “ang babaeng mahilig sa disco.”

“Bamboo Flowers,” Maryo J.’s tribute to his beloved province, Bohol.

“Bagets,” landmark youth-oriented film which starred Aga Muhlach, Herbert Bautista, JC Bonnin, Raymond Lauchengco, and William Martinez.

So there 10 Maryo J. de los Reyes gems.

But of course there are more than 10.

