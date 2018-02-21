11 hurt in Laguna multiple collision

By Danny J. Estacio

ALAMINOS, Laguna – Eleven people were injured when five vehicles smashed into each other along Del Pillar Street in Barangay 4 here, Monday afternoon.



The victims were identified as Raymund Cervantez, 17; Rhea Cervantez 24; Carmen Isada 65; Daisy Manalo 24; Bernie Andrino 11; Vilma Atienza, 56; Gerard Guevarra, 21; Lourdes Exconde, 61; Maria Esmeralda Atienza, 17; Riena C. Castro, 34, and Gabriela Castro, 6.

The victims were onboard two separate jeepneys Isuzu Jitneys hit by a truck driven by Jayson D. Bermeo, 30.

The impact caused the two vehicles to collide with each other, hitting other vehicles along the way including another jeepney, a Mitsubishi Montero and a Toyota Avanza.

Bermeo, who was immediately collared by local authorities, said the brakes of his truck failed resulting in the accident.

