Airport security tightened

By Martin Sadongdong

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has tightened security in airports all over the country following the arrest of a suspected ISIS leader who entered the country through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), authorities said.



PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said they are already in coordination with various concerned agencies and law enforcement units to secure the operational airports in the country.

On Monday, police presented Fehmi Lassqued, a 33-year-old Egyptian with links to ISIS. He was arrested along with Anabel Moncera Salpiada, his alleged 32-year-old Filipino girlfriend.

Lassqued flew into the country in mid August 2016 using a fake Tunisian passport, according to police.

“We are already in close coordination with the PNP-AVSEGROUP (Aviation Security Group) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI). With the arrest (of Lassqued), the more that we should implement stricter security because it turns out there are foreign (suspected) terrorists who can enter our country without our knowledge,” Dela Rosa said.

The couple was arrested by joint PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) officers late Friday in their rented apartment unit in Ermita, Manila.

