DLSU eyes redemption

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – Ateneo vs Adamson (Men’s)

10 a.m. – La Salle vs UE (Men’s)

2 p.m. – Ateneo vs Adamson (Women’s)

4 p.m. – La Salle vs UE (Women’s)

Defending champion La Salle seeks to erase the stigma of a shocking loss to National University when it squares off with University of the East today in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



Match is at 4 p.m. with the Lady Spikers hoping to improve their 3-1 win-loss card and tighten their grip of the second spot.

La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus expects his stalwarts to regain their bearings after absorbing their first loss to National University last Sunday, 26-24, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 16-14.

De Jesus said they have to lessen their errors to have a trouble-free victory against a team determined to pull off a surprise win.

Against the Lady Bulldogs, they committed 33 errors that hastened their downfall.

Last year’s MVP Majoy Baron and Kim Dy have vowed to make their supporters happy again.

Aside from Baron and Dy, De Jesus is confident that May Luna will continue to dish out significant numbers – same thing for setter Michelle Cobb.

UE, for its part, wants nothing but to crawl out of the dark cellar after losing its first four matches – the latest was a 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 defeat to Ateneo over the weekend.

Shaya Adorador and Mary Ann Mendrez will carry the fight for the Lady Warriors, but the duo needs more help from their teammates to end their losing spell.

Meanwhile, Ateneo and Adamson collide at 2 p.m. to untangle themselves from a four-way tie in the middle standings.

