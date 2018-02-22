Perpetual track bets shine

By Jerome Lagunzad

Perpetual Help senior high school Jims Ceballos asserted his dominance in the National Capital Regional Athletic Meet hosted by Pasig City recently, coming through with three gold medals at the Rizal High School grounds.



Ceballos topped the 400m in 50.95 seconds, the 800m in one minute and 58.65 seconds as well as the 1,500m in four minutes and 17.20 seconds.

His bid for a golden quadruple ended as he and his team settled for a silver medal in the 4x100m relay.

Ernie Calipay also made a record-shattering performance as the 5-foot-11 student-athlete posted 1.89m, 0.09m higher than the previous best NCR mark, to rule boys secondary’ high jump event.

Aljon Rabina pulled off a golden double, ruling the triple jump in 13.58 meters and long jump in 6.66 meters.

Discuss thrower Christopher Suarez settled for a silver medal with 34.0m heave while John Paul Pagatpat ended up with a bronze medal in 800m run with a clocking of 2:02.91 and javelin thrower Allan Sambile also with bronze with a 45.96m throw.

Junior Altas track and field coach Trece Academia is optimistic that they can still make enough improvements ahead of the NCAA season 93 championship this March and Palarong Pambansa on April in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

