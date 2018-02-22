Valenzuela eyes big Ronda comeback

By Jerome Lagunzad

Another former champion is back in the hunt as veteran Irish Valenzuela joins the title chase with high hopes in the Ronda Pilipinas 2018 presented by LBC which starts at the historic city of Vigan in Ilocos Sur on March 3.

One of the notable absentees in the last three editions of the country’s biggest cycling race, Valenzuela, 30, is out to prove he’s worth the wait as he tries to rediscover the sharp form that enabled him to rule the 2013 leg in dramatic fashion.

“I’m just focused on winning the Ronda again,” said the Tabaco, Albay native, who booked his spot in the finals through the first of two qualifying events in Tarlac City last November.

Bent on joining Santy Barnachea of Team Franzia and Jan Paul Morales of Navy-Standard Insurance as two-time winners, Valenzuela will need to have strong support from his CCN Superteam that includes grizzled Warren Davadilla, a two-time winner in the fabled Marlboro Tour.

Julius Mark Bonzo, whose father Romeo and uncle Modesto were former Tour champions, is out to back Valenzuela up along with Jemico Brosio, Sherwin Carrera, Marven Aleonar, Juan Carlos Barrios and Jeffson Sotto.

Out to foil CCN Superteam’s bid in this race supported by MVP Sports Foundation, CCN, Petron, Versa.ph, 3Q Sports Event Management, Inc., Boy Kanin, Franzia, Standard Insurance, Bike Xtreme, SH+, Guerciotti, Prolite, Green Planet, Maynilad, NLEX Cycling, Lightwater, LBC Foundation and PhilCycling are Go for Gold and Go for Gold Developmental Team, Bike Xtreme, Army-Bictcology Shop, Nueva Ecija, Ilocos Sur, South Luzon and Tarlac Province.

A top purse of R1 million is at stake in this 12-stage race that will get rolling with the the 40-kilometer Vigan criterium Stage One on March 3 followed by the 155.4km Vigan-Pagudpud Stage Two.

Action continues with the 223.5km Pagudpud-Tuguegarao Stage Three on March 5, 135.2km Tuguegarao-Isabela Stage Four on March 6, 179.4km Isabela-Nueva Ecija Stage Five on March 8, 111.8km Nueva Ecija-Tarlac Stage Six on March 9, 31.5km Individual Time Trial Stage Seven and 42.14km Team Time Trial Stage Eight both in Tarlac on March 10 and 11.

