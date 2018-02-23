Ateneo, NU start series

By Jerome Lagunzad

Game Today

4 p.m. – Ateneo vs NU

(Game 1, Best-of-3 Finals)

Powerhouse Ateneo and National University square off today in the opener of what promises to be a blockbuster best-of-three finals showdown for the UAAP Season 80 juniors basketball crown at The Arena in San Juan City.



Tip off is at 4 p.m., with the top-seeded Blue Eaglets out to sustain their dominance after wielding the big broom in the elimination round and the second-ranked Bullpups aching to come up with a stunning reversal.

“It’s going to be a very exciting matchup,” said Ateneo coach Joe Silva, whose wards will come in with fresher legs after gaining a near two-week break following its 14-game elimination sweep.

Momentum, however, should be on the side of NU, which is coming off an impressive 91-72 victory over University of Santo Tomas in the final phase of the stepladder semifinals last Tuesday.

But Bullpups tactician Goldwin Monteverde, set to make his first UAAP finals appearance, believes his charges remain as the underdogs despite being in their seventh consecutive finals trip.

“‘Pag iniisip ko ‘yung tao, siyempre they’re taller than us so definitely hindi pupwede na panay talent lang. We really have to bring our hearts out. We have to play as a team,” he said.

