Commemorating heroism of Fil-American fighters

By Ronald Constantino

ON BIG SCREEN – In the mid-‘40s, shortly after World War II, the heroism of Filipino and American fighters were captured on big screen. Some of the titles, “Voice of Freedom,” “Tagumpay,” “Victory Joe,” “Death March,” “So Long America,” “Puting Bantayog,” “Garrison 13,” among many others.



Nowadays, so-called war pictures are no longer popular. Seems that young people have forgotten soldiers who gave up their lives for our freedom – Americans and Filipinos alike.

Glad that Philippine Veterans Bank never tires of reminding us via exhibits, docus, lectures, and athletic events.

FREEDOM – Mike Villa-Real of Veterans Bank announces two events to commemorate the heroism of American and Filipino fighters during World War II. Take it away Mike V.

Aiming to uphold the legacy of camaraderie, bravery, and sacrifice made by Filipino and American freedom fighters 76 years ago, Philippine Veterans bank (PVB) together with its partners, is once again holding the Bataan Freedom Run and the Mariveles-San Fernando-Capas Freedom Trail in time for this year’s commemoration of Philippine Veterans Week.

Now on its 5th year, the Bataan Freedom Run (BFR) slated on April 8, 2018 (Sunday) invites running enthusiasts to follow the route of the historic Bataan Death March through the province of Bataan beginning at Kilometer Zero in Mariveles. The BFR features 42-kilometer and 1-kilometer courses for all types of runners from pro-runners to kids and even pets.

HISTORICAL MARKER – Organizers are expecting about 5,000 participants for both events and as in previous years proceeds to be generated will be used for the restoration and upkeep of historical markers along the Bataan Death March route.

(Colleague Remy Umerez says the project is close to PVB endorser Heart Evangelista.)

Additionally, during the launch of the twin events the proceeds from last year’s BFR and Freedom Trail amounting to R517,153.54 were turned over by PVB to Mr. Robert Hudson of the Filipino-American Memorial Endowment, Inc. (FAME).

FAME, a non-stock organization made up of World War II Filipino and American descendants, manages the restoration and upkeep of World War II historical markers.

