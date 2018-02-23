Dare turns fatal for tricycle driver

By Danny J. Estacio

STA. CRUZ, Laguna – A 45-year old tricycle driver died here Wednesday morning after he challenged a long time foe to shot him.



According to police, the victim, identified as Luisito C. Llarena, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds at Camia corner L. Taleon Street in Barangay San Pablo Norte here, after he audaciously told his assailant, identified as Reynaldo S. Urbina, 54, an army reservist, to shot him following a confrontation.

Earlier, the two, said to have long been at odds, had another heated argument.

The victim supposedly split and proceeded to a relative’s house intending to get a samurai. Failing to do so, he grabbed a baseball instead.

He then went out and confronted the suspect anew who quickly pulled a firearm.

Witness Cristituto Lariosa, 69, a common friend of the warring duo said he then heard Llarena utter, “Sige, putok mo.”

Unfortunately for him, Urbina was only too happy to oblige, shooting him three times pointblank.

Shaken, the bloodied Llarena tried to run away but Urbina finished him off with four more shots.

Police have since launched a manhunt against Urbina who have made himself scarce, while internment preparations are already ongoing for Llarena.

