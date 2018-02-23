Duterte offers gov’t to rebel returnees

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

For a brief candid moment, President Duterte has offered to turn over the government to a group of former rebels during a meeting in Malacañang.



The President, however, quickly insisted on taking back the government if “chaos” erupts under the leadership of the rebel returnees.

Duterte made the offer to a group of former rebels after criticizing Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison for letting poor insurgents fight his war while enjoying a millionaire’s life abroad.

“All he wants is to take over the government. Well, here you are now. I’ll give it to you now. Let’s sign the agreement now while we’re all here. I will give Malacañang to those who surrendered. Here, take it. Lead the government as well,” the President said during a “merienda” or afternoon snacks hosted for 238 rebel returnees last Wednesday.

“But if chaos erupts tomorrow, I’ll get back to you. This is what he wanted and you’re here now so I’ll give you the government now. We’ll sign the papers. Can you do it? Can you? Because I will really sign it. You won’t take it,” he added.

Duterte, now on his second year in office, admitted that leading the country was not an easy task. “I myself have a hard time trying to run this government even though I have a lot of people working for me. Do you think you can do it?” he said.

The President slammed Sison for duping the rebels to fight a futile cause. He said while rebels have become separated from their families, grown poor, and have died for their cause, Sison has taken the profits and now have a comfortable life abroad.

“What have you gotten from Sison then? Sison is a millionaire who is living abroad. The son of a b*tch has been there for so many years,” he said. “The money that he is spending is the money that you worked hard for. What’s your capital? Your blood and the lives of your fellow human beings,” he added.

