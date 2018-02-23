Local teams out to steal limelight

By Jerome Lagunzad

Three local teams are out to prevent a possible foreign invasion as they vie for supremacy in the inaugural FarEast 28R class competitions of the Subic Bay Regatta Cup that gets going on Monday at the Subic Bay in Zambales.



Martin Tanco’s Centennial II, together with the Subic Sailing team skippered by Sean Mitchell and the Standard Insurance/PSA team led by Emerson Villena, is raring to hold its ground against touted counterparts from Taiwan and Japan in the four-day Grand Prix presented by Standard Insurance and organized by Subic Sailing Club.

“This is the first time that this sail boat will be introduced in the Philippines. With the displacement of only 1200 kg. and lifted keel, the FarEast 28R is fit for various regattas,” said event administrator Zed Avecilla.

Team Tortoise of Japan, skipped by Yuki Ikawa, was the first foreign team to arrive flowed by top favorite Singapore Sailing/Singapore Maritime University, skippered by Bernice Foo. The Keelboat Association of Taiwan, captained by Richard Lin, has also joined the hunt.

Meanwhile, two sailing teams from Hong Kong will compete in the Cruising Class, with the Asia Pacific Sailing, skipped by veteran sailor Stephen Wu Snifu, up against Li Jian’s ASPARAS.

All participants and guests in the annual sailing event backed by Tanduay Rum, Pepsi Cola, Broadwater Marine, Nano Fixit and JC will be recognized tonight during a welcome party at The Lighthouse Marina Resort.

Avecilla said that six new FarEast 28R boats were acquired recently abroad by Standard Insurance Inc. and donated to the Philippine Sailing Association to promote keelboat sailing in the country as part of its preparations for future international regatta tilts.

