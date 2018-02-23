No fuss transactions for Japanese vowed

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte has vowed hassle-free government and business transactions for Japanese projects in the country, especially in infrastructure and trade, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said yesterday.



Duterte made the assurance to Filipino and Japanese conglomerates during a courtesy call in Malacañang, Roque said.

“He pledged his commitment to ensure that Japan projects will receive attention, free of bureaucratic delays, whether government-to-government or business-to-business,” Roque said.

“The President welcomed partnerships between and among the Filipino conglomerates and Japanese conglomerates for infrastructure and trade. He supports a market-driven economy and he wants his government to be fair and effective,” he added.

Roque said Duterte once again expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government for their support to the administration and their continued assistance to Filipinos.

“The President thanked Japan for their wholehearted support to his government programs and to the humanitarian assistance they have extended to the Filipino people,” Roque said.

Duterte reaffirmed the Philippines’ strong ties with Japan during his meeting with Special Adviser for Foreign Affairs Katsuyaki Kawai, especially the importance of the strategic partnership of the two countries, last month.

Malacanang said Duterte emphasized the significance of working together with Japan to advance security and development in the region.

