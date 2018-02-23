‘Peping’ POC reign comes to an end

by Waylon Galvez

After 14 years in power in the highest post in Philippine sports, the end finally happened for Jose “Peping” Cojuangco Jr. after he lost to boxing chief Ricky Vargas in the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) elections Friday at Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.

Cojuangco, the 83-year-old former legislator from Tarlac, declined to issue a statement after the 30-minute proceedings that had Vargas beating him 24-15 for the POC presidency.

“Magpapatawag na lang ako ng meeting,” said Cojuangco, who represents equestrian, on his way out of the function room together with daughter Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, the country’s envoy to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“Huwag na muna ngayon (to give statement), baka makapag-bitaw pa ako ng masama,” added Cojuangco, obviously stunned and dejected with the outcome of the election results.

It was a surprising ending to Cojuangco’s reign as POC chief.

He began serving the local Olympic body as president back in 2004 when he defeated former ally Go Teng Kok, then the president of track and field, following the term of Celso Dayrit.

Cojuangco again won in 2008 in a close contest when he defeated the late Art Macapagal of shooting, 21-19, and then earned a third term when he ran unopposed in 2012.

In November 2016, Cojuangco won a fourth term when the POC’s Election Committee (COMELEC) – led by IOC representative to the Philippines Frank Elizalde – disqualified Vargas due to technicalities.

Vargas went to court and got a favorable ruling that asked the POC to allow him to run as president and cycling’s Bambol Tolentino, who won the chairmanship as he edged Ting Ledesma of table tennis.

