Vandolph: ‘I want an ideal family’

By Robert R. Requintina

ACTOR-politician Councilor Vandolph Quizon (1st District, Parañaque City) has said that he wanted an ideal family as he doesn’t want his children to go through what he experienced when he was a child.



“Ayoko lang pagdaanan ng mga anak ko ‘yung pinagdaanan ko. Aminin natin broken family kami. Tapos I have a lot of brothers and sisters na buo naman kami. United naman kami,” said Vandolph, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS-CBN.

“Masaya ‘yun pero what I mean is pagdating sa akin, gusto ko ideal. Gusto ko ‘yung mga anak ko abutin ko sila pagkinakasal na sila. Gusto ko ‘yung mga anak ko kapag may problema sa amin ng mama niya pupunta. Mahirap i-explain pero gusto ko ideal. Ideal family,” he said.

Vandolph, son of the late Comedy King Dolphy and actress Alma Moreno, said that he is happy with his political career.

“Masaya po ako sa politics. Kasi dito mo natututulungan ‘yung mga tao na dapat mong tulungan, alam mo kung ano ang uunahin, at mas open ka sa buhay ng tao na ‘ano ba talaga ang problema ng tao sa mundo?’;

“Kasi kahit na Presidente ka pa, hindi mo naman kayang tulungan lahat yan eh. Sa maliit na bagay na kaya kong itulong, binibigay ko,” he said.

Vandolph, 33, said that his father Dolphy would make a perfect politician had he decided to enter politics when he was still alive.

“Perfect politician ‘yung ugali ng dad ko! Ayaw lang niya talaga sa politics! Ayaw nya (tumakbo). Dahil ayaw niyang manalo,” he said.

Asked what he does when he misses his dad, Vandolph said: “Yun ang taong hindi mo malalaman kung may dalang problema eh. He always smiles, he always laughs. Magaling magpatawa pero deep inside marami siyang dala. Hindi naman siya verbal about it, hindi siya vocal.”

“I always talk to him naman. When I wake up, kung may desisyon akong gagawin, or may work akong gagawin, ‘Papa guide me;’

“Para sa akin andun lang siya sa Marina, sa bahay. Minsan nga natatawagan ko pa ‘yung phone niya eh. Baka sumagot eh,” a laughing Vandolph said.

Vandolph has been married to Jenny Quizon for 15 years now. They have two children Vito and Gabrielle.

When asked if he was faithful all these years, he said: “Ako straight sa camera, of course! Kasi ‘yung pinagdaanan ko before nung bata ako, hindi ko naman sinasabi na mali ‘yung dad ko, mali ‘yung mom ko.”

On keeping his relationship with his wife alive, Vandolph said: “Clingy ako eh. Para akong pusa. We always find time for ourselves. Nagde-date kami.”

