Extraordinary stars!

By Ronald Constantino

HOLLYWOOD ISSUE – Vanity Fair just came out with its 24th Hollywood Issue, naming 12 extraordinary stars, who adorned the magazine’s cover.



Highspeed names the first six and will come out with the other six tomorrow. Here they are:

JESSICA CHASTAIN – With her cherry hair and Creamside complexion, Jessica Chastain possesses a classical beauty suitable for Victorian High Collars (“Crimson Peak”), to-the-manor-born hauteur (“Miss Julie”), heroic archery (“The Hauntsman: Winter’s War”), and parts requiring her to keep her dimpled chin cocked.

ROBERT DE NIRO – It is impossible to determine which is more intimidating, Robert de Niro’s scowl…or his Jack O’Lantern smile.

HARRISON FORD – Amazing how far Harrison Ford’s cocky, goof-ball grin has trawled since he hot-rodded down the main drag in “American Graffiti,” a grin that would forge a conspirational pact with audiences worldwide.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN – After appearing in a multitude of television series (most impactfully in “The Wire”), Michael B. Jordan had his big-screen moment of arrival in Ryan Coogler’s “Fruitvale Station,” a haunter of a film based on a real-life tragedy that illustrated why Black Lives Matter.

ZENDAYA – Another Disney sensation who has gone mainstream massive, Zendaya – star of the Disney Channel’s “K.C. Undercover” – has zapped the sweet spot in pop culture where entertainment, fashion, and social media meet and cross-polinate.

MICHAEL SHANNON – Everything Michael Shannon is in, he intensifies. The Avenging Angel in “Nocturnal Animals,” the FBI negotiator in “Waco.” He and Chris Hemsworth take on the Taliban in “12 Strong.”

(Tomorrow six other extraordinary stars. By the way, thanks to Ricky Lo of Star for the copy of Vanity Fair, his “pasalubong” – among others – from LA and Mexico.)

