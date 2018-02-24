PCSO Freedom Cup

By Johnny Decena

Balik Santa Ana Park tayo this weekend kung saan gaganapin naman ang tampok na P1.5 Million PCSO Freedom Cup Race for the Benefit Of the Philippine Orthopeds Center.



Set to be disputed at a distance of 1,600 meters, the entries are HS. Esguerra’s Salt And Pepper, BC. Abalos Jr.’s coupled entry Manda/Shining Vic, WT. Tan’s Pangalusian Island, LC. Almeda, Jr.’s Golden Kingdom and SC Stockfarm, Inc.’s Brilliance.

Supporting the main event are six Philracom-PRCI RBHS Races with guaranteed prize na matutunghayan natin sa programa karera.

May nine races tayo ngayong araw kumpara sa 12-Race program bukas.

Sa mga di nakadalo sa pakarera ng San Lazaro noong Huwebes ang WTA ay nagbigay ng malaking premyong R190,850.20 ang Pick-6 ay P61,637.40, ang Pick-5 ay P800.50 at ang Pick-4 ay ang P188.80

Nagsipanalo rito from Races 1 to 7 ay ang Catsbarawana, Perfect Match, Top Secret, Sky Hook, Count Me In, Gee’s Star at Breakin Bad or combinations 3-8-6-5-6-1-1

So there … Goodluck and see you guys at our Usual Samson’s OTB at Saint Joseph and/or at Obet dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta.

