Speaker refutes Mayor Sara

By Ben Rosario

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez believes presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte was fed with “wrong information” regarding his alleged comments aimed against the feisty mayor and president Duterte.



Mayor Duterte cried foul on a statement by Alvarez about the newly formed regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago, after Alvarez was quoted on his opinion about the forming of the organization.

“Baka meron lang nagsabi ng mali siguro. Okay lang yun,” Alvarez said.

Mayor Duterte, who has on several occasions clashed on several issues with the President, added she “specifically informed the President that I will not join PDP Laban.”

“The Speaker’s latest media statement that he respects the creation of Hugpong ng Pagbabago or that the unity is a non-issue, was unfortunately betrayed by his comment on political dynasties.”

The object of Duterte’s social media censure, Alvarez denied he uttered any statement criticizing either the city mayor or her father.

“Alam mo sa totoo lang wala talaga akong sinabi niyan. Hindi ko alam kung saan nanggaling ‘yung kwento na yan pero wala akong sinasabi na part ng opposition. Panong magiging part of the opposition eh part ng administration yan?” a House press release quoted the House leader as saying in a press conference in Bataan.

The Speaker is confident he can clear things out with the Davao city mayor and that her decision to form a regional political party is a “non-issue and should be respected.”

