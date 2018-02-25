Liza’s wellness formula

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: Whoever is happy will make others happy too. – Anne Frank

•

TOO WHITE TO BE A NATIVE: Days before launch of her new TV series, “Bagani,” Liza Soberano and her co-actors are getting their fair, not so fair, share of bashing online.



Netizens have been posting, calling the attention of network, as to the choice of actors to cast in what looks like a period, historic series. They claim that “Bagani’s” lead stars – which include Liza, Enrique Gil, and Matteo Guidicelli, are all too foreign-looking to pass for ethnic Filipinos.

Thus, the netizens claim, they are applied body make up to appear brown. People say the project could have been assigned to equally young actors who fall under the shade of brown, or dark. That, they say, would have made them look more authentic for the parts.

By the way, “Bagani” sounds like Bighani, Tagalog for alluring, which becomes Liza Soberano in more ways than one. “Bagani” also looks like a perfect pre-programming before Liza assumes the role of “Darna” in a forthcoming movie.

•

LIZA OFFERS HOPE AND WELLNESS: Anyway, Liza may be able to explain her side, when Bagani holds its media launch one of these days. The series is due to air anytime soon, this month on ABS-CBN.

Last we met up with Liza, known hereabouts as the Ultimate Crush, she had just launched her first business venture, HOPE Hand and Foot Wellness.

Liza explained that the decision to open a wellness center should not come as a surprise. She has always been a great believer in wellness that goes beyond beauty.

Liza, whose real name is Hope Elizabeth Soberano, said that she believes wellness goes beyond beauty.

“Wellness impacts more than meets the eye. It is all about making us feel better holistically, from head to toe, body to soul,” Liza said.

Liza shared her own wellness ritual by using a lot of essential and organic oils to pamper her hands and feet and also to boost her body and spirit.

•

YOUR WELLNESS STOP: HOPE Hand and Foot Wellness exudes serenity and calm with its blush pink, light grey and white color palette, customized comfortable seats for the clients, with sophisticated lighting elements creating the perfect relaxation vibe.

HOPE offers not just the basic mani-pedis but special packages such as: Boss Lady, Sugar Spice and Everything Nice, Age is Just a Number, HOPE Signature Wellness Package, The Pro-Active Package, The Chill Chic, and the Little Prince/Little Princess Package.

HOPE is located at Creekside, along Tomas Morato Avenue in Quezon City.

