More extraordinary stars!

By Ronald Constantino

OTHER SIX – Yesterday, Highspeed named six of 12 extraordinary stars named by Vanity Fair in its Hollywood Issue.

Now, here are the other six. But before that, the first six: Jessica Chastain, Robert de Niro, Harrison Ford, Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Michael Shannon.



Six more extraordinary stars as chosen by Vanity Fair:

OPRAH WINFREY – She is more than the sum of accomplishments – she’s a gravitational field that doesn’t press down but lifts up. Everything she does is dedicated to betterment without being didactic or, worse, corny. Will Oprah’s next act be a presidential bid?

TOM HANKS – The unfussy integrity, mission resolve, and cool-in-a crisis humor of Hank’s Everyman heroes are among Hollywood’s last lingering reminders that we once a proud democracy and may still be again.

REESE WITHERSPOON – Her special gift is for clear carbonated comedy, most memorably as “Legally Blonde’s” Elle Woods, whose Bunny fluff conceals a snap-crackle-and-pop brain. Dramatic triumphs followed.

GAL GADOT – Israeli actress, model, and former Israeli Defense Forces combat trainer. “Wonder Woman.” It was a secret power unsheated that won the day: CHARM.

NICOLE KIDMAN – As an actor, Kidman has never hesitated to get down in the hunk…This kid don’t quit.

CLAIRE FOY – Quintessential Englishness in the Viola Claire Foy plays, usually in period costume. Foy was outfitted with the poshy title of Lady Persephone Towyn in the remake of “Upstairs, Downstairs” (BBC). Lost her head as Anne Boleyn on “Wolf Hall” (BBC) and was reconstituted for greatness as Queen Elizabeth II on “The Crown” (Netflix), contending with a moody husband, a lumbering Winston Churchill, a sprawling empire, and the dead weight of protocols and precedents – all while maintaining cameo-brooch composure. In royalty, as in theater, the show must go on.

