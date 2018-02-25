Seaman accused of wife’s murder

By Anthony Giron

IMUS, Cavite – There is no happy ever after.

This must have been the last thoughts of a housewife who was found murdered here, Sunday.

27-year-old Theresa Taburna’s cold, lifeless body was found inside the comfort room of her own home around 9 p.m. with multiple stab wounds.



Charged with her death was Agustin Taburna III, her husband.

Prior to the murder, the family maid said she overheard husband and wife arguing.

Apparently, Agustin was accusing Theresa of having an affair.

Moments later, Agustin was seen driving out of their home in Barangay Anabu II-C here onboard the family car.

He has not been seen since.

PO1 Jessie Villanueva, case investigator, said a manhunt is now on for Agustin, a seaman who was said to have come home only last January.

Meanwhile, the family of Theresa is hopeful Agustin would give himself up soon if only to know what drove her to kill the woman he once promised to love and cherish all his life.

