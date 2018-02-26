PBA D-League: Perpetual collides with Gamboa

Games Today (JCSGO Gym, Cubao)

2 p.m. – Gamboa Coffee Mix vs Perpetual Help

4 p.m. – JRU vs Wang’s Basketball-Letran

Struggling teams from the lower half of the 12-team field take center stage today as the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup action resumes at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.



Perpetual Help and Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare, locked in a three-way tie with similar 2-2 cards, square off at 2 p.m., with the winner moving up to solo sixth spot.

Wang’s Basketball, which has been blowing hot and cold early on with a 2-2 record, is hoping to come out from a 18-day long respite with renewed energy as the Couriers battle the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers at 4 p.m.

Much of the focus, however, should be on the opener, with the Altas out to score a strong follow-up to an 82-75 victory over Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals last Thursday.

Nigerian center Prince Eze, fresh from a dominant 24-point, 15-rebound, eight-block performance the last time out, is out to anchor Perpetual Help’s attack anew, with the likes of top locals Edgar Charcos, Kim Aurin and AJ Coronel backing up him up.

“Kami naman we’re just tying to play our game,” said Altas coach Frankie Lim, who likes what he’s been seeing so far from his wards. “Ang gusto namin mag-improve sa laro namin. Kung ano naman ang gagawin nilang depensa, we will be ready.”

Fil-Am sensation Trevis Jackson is tipped to lead the Coffee Lovers’ charge anew, alongside mainstay Aris Dionisio and Mali native Mohammed Pare, as they try to bounce back from a 92-85 loss to Akari-Adamson Falcons last Feb. 15.

The Couriers, built around the core of NCAA contender Letran Knights, are also determined to get back on track after falling prey to fancied Marinerong Pilipino, 96-84, last Feb. 8.

“Marami pa kaming kailangan ayusin in terms of our cohesion and chemistry. Pero confident naman ako na makakahanap kami ng agarang solusyon,” said Wang’s coach Jeff Napa, who will count top guns Bong Quinto and JP Calvo the most.

JRU, on a downward spiral right now, hopes to put a stop to its four-game bleeding, with the likes of former pro Jeckster Apinan, Paolo Pontejos and Ervin Grospe all expected to come big this time.

